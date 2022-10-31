Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $278.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.64.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $247.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

