Contrasting Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A BayCom 22.02% 8.05% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million N/A N/A BayCom $92.88 million 2.77 $20.69 million $1.94 9.95

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

58.3% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky Bancshares and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.42%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

BayCom beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About BayCom

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.