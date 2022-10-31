Contrasting Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 6.99% 35.42% 5.14% The Liberty Braves Group 11.95% 0.40% 0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.83 billion 0.98 $177.98 million $0.60 15.02 The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 2.92 $398.00 million $0.36 87.22

This table compares Telenor ASA and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Liberty Braves Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty Braves Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telenor ASA and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 3 0 0 1.75 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus price target of $143.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,492.67%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats The Liberty Braves Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

