Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $72,620,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $49,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.01. 230,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,983. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

