Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $138.18. 120,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

