Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 91 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.22. 118,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,748. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

