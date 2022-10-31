Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 52.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.62.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.14. The company had a trading volume of 96,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $317.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

