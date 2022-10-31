Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,290. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $805,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

