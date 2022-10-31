Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

KO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.02. 266,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,708,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

