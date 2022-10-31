Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.10. 60,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

