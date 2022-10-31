Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 33,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,890. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

