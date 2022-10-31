Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,881. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

