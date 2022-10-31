Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$385,840.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,932,145 shares in the company, valued at C$65,461,894.13.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$182,080.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$178,920.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.
TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.79. 639,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,010. The firm has a market cap of C$382.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
