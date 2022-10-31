Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$385,840.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,932,145 shares in the company, valued at C$65,461,894.13.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$182,080.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$178,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$175,980.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.79. 639,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,010. The firm has a market cap of C$382.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMMC. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.73.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.