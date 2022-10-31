Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE COP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $127.27. The company had a trading volume of 144,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $129.45.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
See Also
