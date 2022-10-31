Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.45. 92,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.85.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.