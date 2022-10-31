Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $2.11 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.68. 48,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

