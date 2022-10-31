Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 116 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.59. 13,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,552. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

