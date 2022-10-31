Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 252 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.60. 15,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

