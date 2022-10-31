Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 385 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Gartner Trading Up 0.2 %

IT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.75. 7,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.14. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

