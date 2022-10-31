Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.94. 14,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

