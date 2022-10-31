Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.23

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 3380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

