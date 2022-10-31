COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.