Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $503.86. 59,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average of $503.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

