Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Coupang by 55.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,040,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after buying an additional 754,749 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of CPNG opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

