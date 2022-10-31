Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($36.73) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ETR:1COV traded down €0.60 ($0.61) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €34.58 ($35.29). The stock had a trading volume of 765,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52 week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

