Cowen Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $49.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

