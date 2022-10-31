Cowen Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $49.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

