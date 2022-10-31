Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,727 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $109,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

