Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.17 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $54 EPS for the current fiscal year and $54 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $471.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $397.58 and a one year high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.



