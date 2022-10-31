Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRARY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.7 %

CRARY opened at $4.52 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

