Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CRARY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.
CRARY opened at $4.52 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
