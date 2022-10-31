Credit Suisse Group Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $61.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.