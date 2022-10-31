Credit Suisse Group Raises Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $202.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $186.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.31.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $204.93 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.