Critical Analysis: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Bank7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 5.63 $42.44 million $2.50 11.60 Bank7 $58.54 million 3.89 $23.16 million $2.93 8.53

Five Star Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 38.89% 18.37% 1.57% Bank7 37.98% 21.22% 1.93%

Risk & Volatility

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank7 beats Five Star Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

