Critical Analysis: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.26% 11.53% 8.25% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Globant has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globant and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $248.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.31%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Globant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 6.09 $96.07 million $3.01 62.67 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.26 $79.62 million $0.05 64.60

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. Globant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

