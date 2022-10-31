Critical Survey: Macy’s (NYSE:M) vs. J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macy’s and J. C. Penney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.23 $1.43 billion $5.17 4.06 J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than J. C. Penney.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Macy’s and J. C. Penney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 2 5 5 0 2.25 J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Macy’s presently has a consensus target price of $27.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Macy’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and J. C. Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s 6.16% 51.29% 9.96% J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Macy’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

