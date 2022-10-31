Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.26. 113,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,094,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Cronos Group Stock Up 7.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

