Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.15. 48,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,286. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

