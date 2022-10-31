Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $641,600.00

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $641,600.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,958,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,960,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

