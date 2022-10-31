Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $4.29 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 4.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.14% of Vertiv worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 5.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertiv by 9.3% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 9.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $14.69. 71,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,481. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.