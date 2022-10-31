Crystal Rock Capital Management Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Church & Dwight comprises 2.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1 %

CHD traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.77. 28,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

