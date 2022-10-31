Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 450 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 12.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. 853,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

