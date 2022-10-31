CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 640.5 days.

CSR Stock Performance

Shares of CSRLF opened at $2.85 on Monday. CSR has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSR in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

