CUBE Price Tops $0.0776 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $46.58 million and approximately $208,232.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUBE has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.43 or 0.31937097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012471 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

