Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 265,772 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 984,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $10,373,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 228.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.23. 1,234,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,663,428. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

