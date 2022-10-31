Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,945 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.98. 116,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $124.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

