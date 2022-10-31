Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 11,308 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,512. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

