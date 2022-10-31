Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,959 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,801. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59.

