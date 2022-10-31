Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $43.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,257 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.94. 250,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,708,285. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

