Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $69.57 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of V traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.56. 257,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.74.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
