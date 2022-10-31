Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

